Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Navigator makes up 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Navigator worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

