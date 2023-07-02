Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

