Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $483.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

