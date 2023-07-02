Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,837 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

