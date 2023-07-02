Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. 11,704,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,763. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $523.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

