Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,478,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,040,524. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

