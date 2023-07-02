Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 842 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $642.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $650.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.91.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

