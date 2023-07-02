Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 802 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,115. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

