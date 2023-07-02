Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,624 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after purchasing an additional 519,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,284,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.69. 153,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,263. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.