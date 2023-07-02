Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Partners Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $940.11 and its 200 day moving average is $932.18. Partners Group has a one year low of $753.75 and a one year high of $1,136.50.

Get Partners Group alerts:

About Partners Group

(Free Report)

See Also

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.