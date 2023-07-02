Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Partners Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $940.11 and its 200 day moving average is $932.18. Partners Group has a one year low of $753.75 and a one year high of $1,136.50.
About Partners Group
