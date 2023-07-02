Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in June

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,900 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 2,316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 697.4 days.

Parex Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.