Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and Paragon 28, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 193.43%. Paragon 28 has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.96%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 155.12 -$55.82 million ($1.87) -2.28 Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.05 -$67.33 million ($0.88) -20.16

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -96.04% -70.51% Paragon 28 -34.96% -38.68% -24.65%

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

(Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Paragon 28

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.