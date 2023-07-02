PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.65 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

