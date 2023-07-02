P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:PIIIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,899. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

