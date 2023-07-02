Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUSW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

