Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 2,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

