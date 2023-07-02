Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

