Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.95.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

OR stock opened at C$20.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 8.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of C$59.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6308426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.