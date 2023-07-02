Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,969. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $405.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.