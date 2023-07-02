Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.