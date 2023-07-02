Optimism (OP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $847.93 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Optimism has a market capitalization of $847.93 million and approximately $80.56 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

