One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 117,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.87. 14,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $472,331.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

