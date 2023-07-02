Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 31st total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncorus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus Price Performance

Shares of Oncorus stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 423,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About Oncorus

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

(Free Report)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.