OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile



OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

