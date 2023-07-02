OmniaVerse Price Hits $0.0011 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $169,853.01 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

