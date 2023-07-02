NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,559.16 or 1.00002886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002145 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.