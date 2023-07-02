Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,949 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JSD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

