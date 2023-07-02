Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,830. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
