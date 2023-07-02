Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,830. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

