Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

