Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.