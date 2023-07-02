Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

