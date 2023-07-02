Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $83.34 million and $2.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $13.29 or 0.00043610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,868,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,865 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

