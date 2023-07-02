Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

