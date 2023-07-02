Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

AME opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $162.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

