Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 29,155 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

HUBB opened at $331.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

