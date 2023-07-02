Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

