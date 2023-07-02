Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,914 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 179,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

