Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,607 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

