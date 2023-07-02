Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $480.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.36 and its 200-day moving average is $441.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

