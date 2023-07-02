Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUFree Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

