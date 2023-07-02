Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 726 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $538.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.09 and a 200-day moving average of $494.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

