NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

