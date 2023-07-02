NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,432 call options.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,691. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

