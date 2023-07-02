Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 190 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

