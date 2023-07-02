Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

PWR opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $197.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

