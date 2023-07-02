Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.