Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJH opened at $261.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

