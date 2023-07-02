Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 4,141 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.54% of Allison Transmission worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,479,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $56.46 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

