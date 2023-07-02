Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $209,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

