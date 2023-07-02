Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWF opened at $275.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

