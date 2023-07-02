Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $347.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.